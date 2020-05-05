New aide to Kazakhstan's president appointed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Tamara Duisenova has been appointed an aide to Kazakhstan’s president, Trend reports with reference to the press office of the president.

By a decree of Kazakhstan’s President Kassym Jomart Tokayev, Duisenova was appointed Aide to the President of Kazakhstan – Head of the Department for control over consideration of references of the Presidential Executive Office of Kazakhstan.

The decree was published today, May 5, 2020.

Earlier this month, Tokayev appointed Aida Balayeva Kazakhstan’s Minister of Information and Social Development. Thus, she was relieved of her duty as Kazakhstan’s Aide to the President – Head of the Department for control over consideration of references of the Presidential Executive Office.

