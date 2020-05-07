South Korea ships protective equipment to Kazakhstan as humanitarian aid

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

South Korea has sent 1,125 pieces of personal protective equipment to Kazakhstan’s Almaty city within the framework of humanitarian aid provision to battle coronavirus spread, Trend reports with reference to the press office of Almaty’s akimat (administrative center).

With the assistance of the Korean MPK Clinic company, personal protective equipment was provided for 1,125 doctors and medical workers.

Personal protective equipment in the amount of 500 units worth $20,000 was allocated by South Korea’s Shinhan Bank, Lotte Rakhat allocated 500 units worth $20,000, SK E&C company allocated 125 units worth $5,000.

On March 15, 2020, Kazakhstan’s president signed a decree introducing an emergency state in Kazakhstan due to the coronavirus outbreak, which came in force on March 16 and was to last till April 15, 2020.

Later, by a decree of Kazakhstan's president, the emergency state period in Kazakhstan was extended till May 1, 2020, and then till May 11, 2020.

The first two cases of coronavirus infection were detected in Kazakhstan among those who arrived in Almaty city from Germany on March 13, 2020.

The latest data said that the total number of coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan reached 4,530, including 1,470 people who recovered from the coronavirus, and 30 patients who passed away.

---

