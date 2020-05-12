Quarantine regime extended in Kazakhstan's capital, majority of regions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Despite that the quarantine regime imposed in Kazakhstan due to the coronavirus pandemic was to be lifted all across the country on May 11, 2020, it has been extended in some regions due to a number of reasons, Trend reports with reference to the official website on coronavirus in Kazakhstan.

On March 15, 2020, Kazakhstan’s president signed a decree introducing an emergency state in the country due to the coronavirus outbreak, which came in force on March 16 and was to last till April 15, 2020.

Later, by a decree of Kazakhstan's president, the emergency state period in Kazakhstan was extended till May 1, 2020, and then till May 11, 2020.

Thus, the quarantine regime was extended in West Kazakhstan and Turkestan regions till May 25, 2020. The quarantine regime in East Kazakhstan region was extended till Jun. 1, 2020.

In Kostanay, Pavlodar regions and Nur-Sultan city the quarantine was extended till the epidemiological situation is stabilized.

In turn, the quarantine regime in North Kazakhstan region was extended with introduction of special conditions.

The first two cases of coronavirus infection were detected in Kazakhstan among those who arrived in Almaty city from Germany on March 13, 2020.

The total number of coronavirus cases confirmed in Kazakhstan since the virus was first confirmed in the country amounted to 5,279 cases. This includes 2,108 people who recovered from the coronavirus, and 32 patients who passed away.

---

Follow the author on twitter: @nargiz_sadikh