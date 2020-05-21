Qatar sends protective equipment to Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Humanitarian cargo from Qatar in the form of N95 high-quality respiratory medical masks, protective clothing, gloves, goggles, bathrobesç etc., arrived in Kazakhstan’s Nur-Sultan, Trend reports with reference to Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The humanitarian cargo was sent by a decree of Qatar’s Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

The humanitarian cargo was transferred to Kazakhstan’s SK-Pharmacy LLP for its further distribution among medical institutions in Kazakhstan.

The first two cases of coronavirus infection were detected in Kazakhstan among those who arrived in Almaty city from Germany on March 13, 2020.

The total number of coronavirus cases confirmed in Kazakhstan amounted to 7,234 cases. This includes 3,835 people who recovered from the coronavirus, and 35 patients who passed away.

---

Follow the author on twitter: @nargiz_sadikh