Coronavirus-related deaths count increases in Kazakhstan

Six more lethal coronavirus cases were reported in Kazakhstan, bringing the total to 67 deaths, Trend reports with reference to Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Healthcare.

The deaths were reported in Nur-Sultan (men born 1973, 1952, 1961, 1950), West Kazakhstan region (female born 1941), and Karaganda region (man born 1953).

The first two cases of coronavirus infection were detected in Kazakhstan among those who arrived in Almaty city from Germany on March 13, 2020.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan since the virus was first confirmed in the country amounted to 13,558. This includes 8,345 people who recovered from the coronavirus, and 67 patients who passed away.

