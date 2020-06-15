COVID-19: Kazakhstan reports new cases

Kazakhstan 15 June 2020 07:46 (UTC+04:00)
COVID-19: Kazakhstan reports new cases

Over 300 new cases of the coronavirus infection have been registered in Kazakhstan over the past 24 hours, a 2.2% increase compared to Sunday, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

313 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in three cities and several regions of the country, including 77 in Nur-Sultan city, 47 in Karaganda region, 31 in Almaty city, 30 in West Kazakhstan region, 26 in Shymkent city, 23 in Atyrau region, 15 in North Kazakhstan region, 12 in Aktobe region, 11 in Turkestan region, 10 in East Kazakhstan region, 8 in Almaty region, 8 in Zhambyl region, 7 in Kyzylorda region, 3 in Pavlodar region, 2 in Kostanay region, 2 in Akmola region, and 1 in Mangistau region.

Kazakhstan has also reported 490 asymptomatic cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.

132 people have been discharged from hospitals after fully recovering from the novel virus across Kazakhstan. The coronavirus infection have killed four people in the past 24 hours in the country.

In total, 14,809 cases of the coronavirus infection have been registered in Kazakhstan since the onset of the pandemic. 9,188 have recovered from the COVID-19 countrywide. The coronavirus infection has claimed 77 lives in Kazakhstan.

