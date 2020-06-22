Kazakhstan confirms 127 coronavirus deaths
Seven more coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded in Kazakhstan today, Trend reports citing Kazinform.
Men born in 1967, 1956, 1962 and 1975 have died from COVID-19 in the city of Nur-Sultan. Two female coronavirus-infected patients, born in 1967 and 1951, passed away in Nur-Sultan.
One male patient has died in Kostanay region.
Thus, the total coronavirus-related deaths in Kazakhstan equal 127.
