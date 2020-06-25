New minister of healthcare appointed in Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jun. 25

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Alexei Tsoi has been appointed Kazakhstan’s Minister of Healthcare, Trend reports with reference to the press office of Kazakhstan’s president.

Tsoi is appointed by the decree of Kazakhstan’s President Kassym Jomart Tokayev, published today, Jun. 25, 2020.

He was appointed as Yelzhan Birtanov, now ex-Minister of Healthcare, was relieved of his duty. On Jun. 14, 2020, Birtanov tested positive for novel coronavirus infection.

The first two cases of coronavirus infection were detected in Kazakhstan among those who arrived in Almaty city from Germany on March 13, 2020.

The total number of coronavirus cases confirmed in Kazakhstan since the virus was first confirmed in the country amounted to 19,285 cases. This includes 12,048 people who recovered from the coronavirus, and 136 patients who passed away.

