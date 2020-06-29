COVID-19: 547 more tested positive in Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan tested positive for COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, coronavirus2020.kz reads, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

56 cases were detected in Nur-Sultan, 40 in Almaty, 16 in Shymkent, 23 in Akmola region, 28 in Aktobe region, 19 in Almaty region, 22 in Atyrau region, 47 in East Kazakhstan, 10 in Zhambyl region, 44 in West Kazakhstan, 48 in Karaganda region, 8 in Kostanay region, 8 in Kyzylorda region, 5 in Mangistau region, 44 in Pavlodar region, 19 in North Kazakhstan, 24 in Turkestan region. Thus the number of people who contracted coronavirus in Kazakhstan stands at 21,327.