Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extends condolences to President of Lebanon
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has expressed condolences to the President of Lebanon in connection with the explosion in the port of Beirut, Trend reports citing Kazinform.
«Today, in a telephone conversation with Lebanese President Michel Aoun, I have expressed my condolences to the families of those killed and injured in the explosion in the port of Beirut», the President tweeted.
Latest
State Statistics Committee of Azerbaijan studying international practice to raise transparency in mining industry
Peter Tase: Open Society Foundations' headquarters in Armenia - real political risk for Caucasus region
Foreign Ministry: No info on casualties among Azerbaijani citizens from explosion in Lebanon's Beirut