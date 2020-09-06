505 more Kazakhstanis beat coronavirus, total at 99,523

Over the past 24 hours Kazakhstan recorded 505 people more, who recovered from the novel infection, сoronavirus2020.kz. reads, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

97 recovered in Almaty, 1 in Aktobe region, 132 in Atyrau region, 42 in East Kazakhstan, 1 in West Kazakhstan, 3 in Karaganda region, 3 in Kostanay region, 206 in Pavlodar region, 4 in Turkestan region bringing thus the country’s recoveries to 99,523.