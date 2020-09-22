28 Kazakhstanis died from COVID-19 on Sep 14-20

28 Kazakhstanis died from COVID-19 during the period of September 14-20, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

2 died in Almaty, 1 in Shymkent, 5 in Atyrau region, 6 in East Kazakhstan, 3 in Zhambyl region, 4 in West Kazakhstan, 3 in Karaganda region, 1 in Kostanay region, 1 in Mangistau region, 1 in Pavlodar region, 1 in North Kazakhstan bringing the country’s death toll to 1,699.