Kazakhstan’s total number of COVID-19 cases surpasses 110,000

Kazakhstan has added 179 new COVID-19 cases registered over the past day to its total number of COVID-19 cases, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

The highest number of new COVID-19 cases has been reported in the city of Almaty – 44. The second highest number of COVID-19 cases registered over the past day has been reported in Nur-Sultan city and Pavlodar and East Kazakhstan regions – 20 each. Karaganda region reported the third highest number of new daily COVID-19 cases with 16.

Two regions Akmola and North Kazakhstan regions have reported 10 new COVID-19 cases each.

9 more cases have been reported in Atyrau region, followed by West Kazakhstan region, where 8 new daily COVID-19 cases have been reported.

Almaty and Kostanay regions have reported 6 COVID-19 cases each, Zhambyl region – 3, Aktobe, Kyzylorda, and Magistau regions – 2 each, and Shymkent city – 1.

The country’s total COVID-19 cases stands at 110,086.