15% of population could get free COVID-19 vaccines in Kazakhstan

In Kazakhstan, the working group has been set up to define the demand for COVID-19 vaccines, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

According to Yerkhat Isskaliyev, SK Pharmacy Board Chairman, the country will need an estimated 2.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines following the WHO recommendations. He also added that the number of doses will depend on the budgetary funds.

Nurlybek Asylbekov, Deputy Chairman of the Committee on goods and services quality and safety control said that the initial figure was 2 million doses, noting that it is being considered to provide around 15% of the population with free COVID-19 vaccines. He added that funds are sought to increase the figure to comply with the WHO recommendations.