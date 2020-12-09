Kazakh capital reports highest number of COVID-19 cases in past 24 hrs
Kazakhstan has added 729 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, up 59 from the previous day, Trend reports citing Kazinform.
The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, has reported the highest number of new COVID-19 cases – 106. Pavlodar region has recorded the second biggest number of fresh daily infections – 98. East Kazakhstan region has rounded out the top 3 with 95 new COVID-19 cases.
74 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Kostanay region, 70 – in North Kazakhstan region, 68 – in Almaty city, 60 – in Akmola region, 34 – in Atyrau region, 34 – in West Kazakhstan region, 30 – in Karaganda region, 22 – in Zhambyl region, 22 – in Almaty region, 8 – in Aktobe region, 4 – in Shymkent city, 3 – in Mangistau region, and 1 – in Kyzylorda region.
The newly added COVID-19 cases have pushed the total caseload in Kazakhstan to 138,382.