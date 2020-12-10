Kazakhstan reports 777 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hrs
In the past 24 hours, Kazakhstan has added 777 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total caseload to 139,159, Trend reports citing Kazinform.
The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, has posted the highest number of fresh COVID-19 daily infections – 121 – for the second day straight.
East Kazakhstan region has recorded the second highest number of fresh COVID-19 cases – 99. 98 new COVID-19 cases have been registered in Pavlodar region. 74 new coronavirus cases have been detected in Almaty city, 73 – in Kostanay region, 72 – in North Kazakhstan region, 66 – in Akmola region, 38 – in Almaty region, 30 – in Karaganda region, 29 – in West Kazakhstan region, 28 – in Atyrau region, 24 – in Zhambyl region, 9 – in Mangistau region, 5 – in Aktobe region, 5 – in Turkestan region, 4 – in Shymkent city, and 2 – in Kyzylorda region.