Nur-Sultan likely to close schools amid growing number of COVID-19 cases

Nur-Sultan authorities are planning to switch all local schools to remote classes, chief sanitary officer of the city Zhanna Praliyeva said Friday, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

«Due to the fact that daily number of coronavirus infections among schoolchildren and teachers continues to grow, we are looking into the possibility of switching to remote mode of studying,» Ms Praliyeva said at the press briefing of the city administration.

According to her, 20 schools have already switched to online classes for at least 14 days.

Praliyeva added that schools in the Kazakh capital might close their doors on Monday, December 14. In her words, schools may not reopen until January.