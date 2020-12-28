Kazakhstan welcomes Trade and Cooperation Agreement between EU and UK

The Republic of Kazakhstan welcomes the Trade and Cooperation Agreement reached by the European Union and the United Kingdom on 24 December 2020, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA, Trend reports.

"Both parties are major partners of Kazakhstan, and we believe that this deal offers new opportunities to strengthen our ties with Brussels and London.

We highly value our Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement with the European Union that entered into force on 1 March 2020 and look forward to signing the new bilateral Strategic Partnership and Cooperation Agreement with the United Kingdom in 2021."