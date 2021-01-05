Aral Sea recovery plan to proceed in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan is due to proceed with the Aral Sea recovery plan in two directions, Trend reports citing Kazinform.
In 2002-2008, the country realized the phase one of the comprehensive Aral Sea recovery program, which helped increase the water table by 870 km.sq. or 40%, decrease waster salinity resulting in the arrival of over 20 species of fish in the Northern Aral.
According to Magzum Mirzagaliyev, the program will be further implemented in two directions. Firstly, the extent to which the water table could be extended will be further explored. The work is ongoing with the World Bank. Secondly, tree planning on the dry bed of the Aral Sea will be continued. 270 thousand hectares of saxaul forests have been planted in the last decade or two.
