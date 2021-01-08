Kazakhstan sets up Fisheries Committee to support fishery dev't program

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 8

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

The Fisheries Committee has been created under the Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources, Trend reports citing the ministry.

The ministry noted that the creation of the committee will promote effective implementation of the recently adopted Fisheries Development Program until 2030, and will increase the volume of fish farming and export of fish products.

Kazakhstan is planning to be growing 270,000 tons of commercial fish a year by 2030.

These plans are to be reached within the framework of the state program for the development of the fishery sector till 2030 presented during the government meeting Dec. 29.

The program implementation is expected to create new fish farms and help the existing ones reach their full capacity.

The ministry said that the analysis of Kazakhstan’s fishery sector revealed that up to 600,000 tons of fish per year can be grown using the reservoirs of Kazakhstan. There are plans to achieve these volumes in stages, 45 percent of the potential will be achieved by 2030, and the remaining 55 percent by 2040. Some 545 new fish farms will be created and 323 operating farms will reach their full design capacity.

