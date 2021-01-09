Pre-electoral 'Day of Silence' to begin in Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 9

Before the elections of deputies to the Majilis of Kazakhstan’s Parliament and to the country’s Maslikhats, the ‘Day of Silence’ will begin on January 9, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

Any pre-election campaign is prohibited on this day.

The ‘Election Law’ reads that any election campaign is prohibited on election day and the day preceding it. Printed campaign materials previously displayed outside the premises of election commissions and voting premises may be retained in their former places. On the ‘Day of Silence’ it is not allowed to display previously posted materials on the main pages of Internet resources.

As previously noted by Anastasia Shchegortsova, member of the Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan, legal liability is provided for violation of the terms, procedure, and conditions of pre-election campaigning, and in relation to political parties - up to cancellation of registration of party lists.

The pre-election campaign of the parties participating in the elections of deputies of the Majilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan to be held on January 10, 2021, began at 18:00 on December 10, 2020.

In 2021, five following parties registered in the country will participate in the elections to the Majilis of Parliament and Maslikhat of Kazakhstan: the Auyl People's Democratic Patriotic Party, the Nur Otan party, the ADAL political party, the Ak Zhol Democratic Party of Kazakhstan and the People's Party of Kazakhstan. All the parties are registered by the Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan. There are 312 candidates in the lists of political parties. Among them, from the Auyl People's Democratic Patriotic Party - 19, the Nur Otan party - 126, from the ADAL political party - 16, from the Ak Zhol Democratic Party of Kazakhstan - 38, and the People's Party of Kazakhstan - 113 people.