Kazakhstan's Parliament of seventh convocation to hold first meeting

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 14

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Kazakhstan's President Kassym Jomart Tokayev has signed a decree on the holding of the first session of the Parliament of Kazakhstan of the seventh convocation, Trend reports citing the press office of Kazakh government.

The decree said that the first meeting is to be held on Jan. 15, 2021 at 10:00 (GMT+6) in the city of Nur-Sultan.

The elections of members of Majilis (lower house) of Kazakhstan's Parliament were held Jan. 10 from 07:00 till 20:00 (GMT+6).

In 2021, five following parties registered in the country participated in the elections to the Majilis of Parliament and Maslikhat of Kazakhstan: the Auyl People's Democratic Patriotic Party, the Nur Otan party, the ADAL political party, the Ak Zhol Democratic Party of Kazakhstan, and the People's Party of Kazakhstan.

All the parties were registered by the Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan. There were 312 candidates in the lists of political parties.

Among them, from the Auyl People's Democratic Patriotic Party - 19, the Nur Otan party - 126, from the ADAL political party - 16, from the Ak Zhol Democratic Party of Kazakhstan - 38, and the People's Party of Kazakhstan - 113 people.

