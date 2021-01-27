Kazakhstan’s coronavirus cases exceed 180,000
Over the last 24 hours Kazakhstan detected 1,397 new coronavirus cases, сoronavirus2020.kz reads, Trend reports citing Kazinform.
147 new cases were recorded in Nur-Sultan, 139 in Almaty, 10 in Shymkent, 213 in Akmola region, 6 in Aktobe region, 64 in Almaty region, 70 in Atyrau region, 53 in East Kazakhstan, 23 in Zhambyl region, 95 in West Kazakhstan, 78 in Karaganda region, 141 in Kostanay region, 11 in Kyzylorda region, 10 in Mangistau region, 219 in Pavlodar region, 108 in North Kazakhstan, 10 in Turkestan region raising the country’s caseload to 181,117.
