COVID-19: 3 regions of Kazakhstan in ‘red zone’

The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, Almaty city, and West Kazakhstan region remain in the ‘red zone’, the highest in a three-tier system used in Kazakhstan in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

Akmola, Almaty, Atyrau, and Karaganda regions are in the ‘yellow zone’, the second highest in the three-tier system used in the country.

The rest of the regions remain in the ‘green zone’.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan registered 1,310 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 230,527 since the start of the pandemic.