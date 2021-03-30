EBRD and Kazakhstan sign five-year cooperation agreement

Kazakhstan 30 March 2021 16:16 (UTC+04:00)
EBRD and Kazakhstan sign five-year cooperation agreement

BAKU, Azerbiajan, Mar. 30

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and the government of Kazakhstan have agreed on an Enhanced Partnership Framework Arrangement (EPFA) to boost the resilience, modernization, digitalization and regional integration of the national economy as well as to accelerate its recovery following the COVID-19 pandemic, Trend reports citing the EBRD.

The five-year agreement will remain in place until December 2025 and builds on a previous agreement signed in 2017, which contributed to the creation of Kazakhstan’s green, gender-responsive and inclusive economy. It helped to improve the competitiveness of local companies, brought investments into infrastructure and cemented Kazakhstan’s position as a regional leader in renewable energy in Central Asia.

The new EPFA will foster greater cooperation on the promotion of sustainable development and growth in Kazakhstan and foresees joint activities in the following areas:

  • developing the resilience of Kazakhstan’s economy by supporting the private sector and attracting foreign direct investment
  • promoting a green, inclusive and gender-responsive economy and its enhanced digitalization
  • supporting the country’s further integration into the regional and global economy through investments in infrastructure, energy and general industry projects
  • promoting the decarbonization of the energy sector and Kazakhstan’s alignment with the Paris Agreement by financing renewable generation projects and creating the necessary legal framework
  • developing modern transport and municipal infrastructure across Kazakhstan by introducing new operational models, including public-private partnerships (PPPs)
  • enhancing the role of Kazakhstan’s banking sector, including the support of local small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs)
  • developing new financial products, including the promotion of sustainable bonds as instruments for green financing, in close cooperation with the Astana International Finance Centre
  • providing pre-privatization support to selected state-owned enterprises.

To date, the EBRD has invested more than US$ 7.95 billion in the economy of Kazakhstan through 280 projects. Supporting small businesses is particularly important to the EBRD and in line with its country strategy for Kazakhstan.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for March 30
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for March 30
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for March 29
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for March 29
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for March 28
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for March 28
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Azerbaijan creating Supervisory Board for general control over activity of AZAL Politics 16:48
Year of Nizami Ganjavi should be utilized properly - Former Director General of ISESCO Society 16:45
Work of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC passes under control of Supervisory Body Politics 16:38
Azerbaijani President's decree to improve management of BakuBus LLC Politics 16:29
Azerbaijan's resources enough to keep balanced currency market - CBA Finance 16:26
Iranian deputy minister talks about sales at Iran Mercantile Exchange Business 16:25
Georgian Poti Sea Port Corporation to provide competitive business opportunities to start-ups Business 16:21
Branch of Fourth Industrial Revolution centers to be set up in Azerbaijan, first in CIS Business 16:17
Azerbaijan's foreign trade balance with Italy remains positive since early 2021 Business 16:16
EBRD and Kazakhstan sign five-year cooperation agreement Kazakhstan 16:16
Head for Azerbaijan Railways, AZAL appointed by President's decree Politics 16:16
Uzbek Republican Commodity reveals volume of goods sold on Mar. 22-28 Uzbekistan 16:15
Iran declares details of export-import through Ilam Province Business 16:15
Price of RON-80 fuel at Uzbek commodity exchange slightly decreases Oil&Gas 16:14
Electric vehicles to dominate line up at Toyota's Lexus by 2025 Other News 16:11
Russian Nefis Cosmetics reveals details of co-op with Turkmenistan Business 16:07
Earnings of Central Asia Metals from operations at Kazakhstan-based mine increase Business 16:04
Azerbaijan to be provided with robot equipment through Start IT center ICT 16:03
Georgian National Agency for Public Registry shares data on property registration Business 15:57
GameStop hires Amazon executive as chief growth officer in e-commerce shift US 15:45
Azerbaijan Airlines' Supervisory Board approved Politics 15:36
Russian Nefis Cosmetics intends to increase volume of supplies to Turkmenistan Business 15:28
Turkey records decline in 2M2021 cargo, passenger traffic via Adnan Menderes Airport Turkey 15:12
Georgia becomes chair of International Olive Association for 2021 Business 15:12
EBRD appoints new Managing Director for Central Asia Kazakhstan 15:03
Central Asia Metals copper output exceeds 2020 projections in Kazakhstan Business 15:01
Turkey records increase in export of domestic cars to Kazakhstan Turkey 15:01
Iranian government voices remaining plans on its agenda Business 14:59
Loan portfolio of Azerbaijani banks down year-on-year Finance 14:59
Adherence to compliance standards in Azerbaijan affects not only business profitability, but also int'l reputation of brand - PASHA Bank (INTERVIEW) Finance 14:53
Central Asia Metals talks 2021 copper mining forecast in Kazakhstan Business 14:41
Azerbaijan confirms 2,146 more COVID-19 cases, 838 recoveries Society 14:39
Spring sowing starts in several regions of Kazakhstan Business 14:34
Iranian government spokesman talks China cooperation accord Business 14:30
Foreign currency demand from Azerbaijani banks notably up Finance 14:27
Malaysian company eyes producing latex gloves jointly with Uzbek enterprises Uzbekistan 14:21
Net international investment position of Georgia deteriorates Finance 14:21
Uzbek-Korean JV announces tender for air transportation of goods Tenders 14:20
Turkmenistan shares data on sales in foreign currency at state exchange in March 2021 Finance 14:20
SOCAR’s Petkim has little room for increasing capacity Oil&Gas 14:17
Universal, equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines needs to be ensured - Charles Michel Other News 14:10
Xiaomi announces smart EV business, to invest $10 billion over ten years Other News 14:09
Ukraine’s Bees Airline eyes regular flights to Georgia Transport 14:08
Iran seeks to increase fish silage production Business 14:07
SOCAR announces production plans for STAR Refinery in 2021 Oil&Gas 13:54
Uzbekneftegaz repairs gas pumping units at Kukdumalok field Oil&Gas 13:52
Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan plan to launch flights Economy 13:49
Total amount of transactions on Turkmen state commodity exchange for March 2021 Business 13:44
Enterprise for champignon production to open in Turkmenistan’s Akhal region Business 13:43
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for March 30 Society 13:41
Iran discloses amount of savings thanks to domestic production Business 13:34
Iran unveils electricity generation data of Ramin TPP Oil&Gas 13:31
Azerbaijan's major aluminum producer talks plans for 2021 Business 13:30
Russia's LUKOIL appoints envoy to Turkmenistan Oil&Gas 13:14
Azerbaijan discloses number of vaccinated citizens Society 13:11
Bulk of Azerbaijani banks' liabilities falls on deposits in late Feb.2021 Finance 13:07
Azerbaijan issues 2M2021 data on oil export to UK Oil&Gas 12:39
Regional projects initiated by Azerbaijan - qualitatively new achievement - FM Politics 12:32
Azerbaijani FM talks importance of joint fight against terrorism, separatism Politics 12:27
Azerbaijan aims to boost exports of high-tech products ICT 12:20
Iran sees increase in licensing for industrial enterprises Bushehr Province Business 12:19
Positive balance of current transfers reduces account deficit in Georgia - NBG Finance 12:19
Swiss investors eye Kazakhstan's special economic zones for future co-op Business 12:14
SOCAR among TOP-10 LPG importers to Ukraine Oil&Gas 12:08
Value of Azerbaijan's 2M2021 oil export to Israel revealed Oil&Gas 12:08
National Bank of Georgia discusses impact of trade of goods and services on current account Finance 12:05
Uzbekistan, Hungary sign agreements on implementation of trade, investment projects Uzbekistan 12:02
Azerbaijan sees decrease in volume of total assets of local banks Finance 12:02
Kazakhstan discloses target area for planting crops in 2021 Business 12:02
Turkmen company to launch production of new type of oil filter Oil&Gas 11:59
Talks underway on granting Uzbekistan status of beneficiary country of GSP+ Uzbekistan 11:57
EU fines Moody's for failing to disclose conflicts of interests Europe 11:55
Georgia reports 673 new cases of coronavirus for March 30 Georgia 11:53
Iran to create artificial island in Caspian Sea Construction 11:49
Georgian Central Bank shares data on external debt in banking sector Business 11:46
Kazakhstan sees increase in trade with Vietnam despite global pandemic Business 11:44
Azerbaijan discloses oil prices Finance 11:41
Kazakhstan works out plan to make country's north into trade and logistics hub - Minister Business 11:33
Iran’s ICOFC begins oil extraction from new well in Saadatabad oil field Oil&Gas 11:31
Kazakhstan boosts trade with Brazil amid COVID-19 Business 11:31
Georgia sees increase in gross external debt Finance 11:15
Azerbaijani expert predicts stable discount rate's positive impact on local capital market Finance 11:12
About half of export volume of Russia’s Dagestan enterprises accounted for Azerbaijan in 2020 Business 11:11
Apple supplier Foxconn's fourth-quarter profit slips, lags view Other News 11:05
UK wants to vaccinate all adults before sharing vaccine with other countries Europe 10:59
Uzbekistan approves procedure for customs clearance of goods Uzbekistan 10:59
Kazakhstan’s Ekibastuz GRES-2 power station opens tender to buy spares Tenders 10:55
Uzbek agro-industrial agency opens tender for well construction Tenders 10:52
Prices for precious metals in Azerbaijan down Finance 10:50
President Ilham Aliyev attends opening ceremony of another DOST Center in Baku (PHOTO) Politics 10:50
Baker Hughes ready to help Azerbaijan make energy more efficient Oil&Gas 10:43
Baker Hughes supports Shah Deniz, ACG through various systems Oil&Gas 10:43
Turkmenistan plans to create new passenger transport enterprise Transport 10:29
Uzbekistan reveals COVID-19 data for March 30 Uzbekistan 10:20
Iran expects to reorganize economy in five years - Speaker Business 10:19
Iran resumes operations of industrial enterprises in Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari Province Business 10:19
BP says Shafag-Asiman well suspended to evaluate its results Oil&Gas 10:19
Vier Gas Transport awarded contract for IGB Oil&Gas 10:17
Kazakhstan finances spring fieldwork Kazakhstan 10:17
Azerbaijani citizens to soon be able to enter Turkey without visa - MFA Politics 10:16
All news