Over 1,900 COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan in past 24 hrs

Kazakhstan 5 April 2021 08:12 (UTC+04:00)
In the past 24 hours, Kazakhstan has recorded 1,921 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection, down 133 from the previous day, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

Almaty city alone registered 611 new cases of the coronavirus infection. Ranked second is the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, with 368 new COVID-19 cases. Almaty region added 255 fresh daily infections. West Kazakhstan and Atyrau regions reported 105 and 103 cases of the coronavirus infection, respectively.

88 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Karaganda region, 61 – in Aktobe region, 54 – in Pavlodar region, 52 – in Akmola region, 48 – in Shymkent city, 35 – in Kostanay region, 34 – in East Kazakhstan region, 31 – in Mangistau region, 26 – in Zhambyl region, 20 – in North Kazakhstan region, 18 – in Kyzylorda region, and 12 – in Turkestan region.

In total, 255,028 cases of the novel coronavirus have been registered across Kazakhstan since the start of the pandemic.

