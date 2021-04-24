2,837 new daily COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan

2,837 have tested positive for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

547 detected in Nur-Sultan, 694 in Almaty, 110 in Shymkent, 147 in Akmola region, 139 in Aktobe region, 205 in Almaty region, 128 in Atyrau region, 95 in East Kazakhstan, 73 in Zhambyl region, 172 in West Kazakhstan, 234 in Karaganda region, 30 in Kostanay region, 69 in Kyzylorda region, 57 in Mangistau region, 54 in Pavlodar region, 42 in North Kazakhstan, 41 in Turkestan region bringing the country’s caseload to 303,570.