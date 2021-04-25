Kazakhstan’s Minister of Ecology proposes creation of Central Asian Regional Hub on climate issues

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.25

Kazakhstan’s Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources, Magzum Mirzagaliyev proposed to create a Central Asian Regional Hub on climate issues in the country, Trend reports referring to Kazinform.

Mirzagaliyev had made this proposal during a round table at the Climate Leaders' Summit with the participation of the US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry.

"Participated at the round table during the Climate Leaders' Summit with the US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry and spoke about the measures taken by our country to achieve carbon neutrality," the minister wrote in his Twitter page. "Recently adopted Environmental Code creates conditions for the implementation of the process for adaptation to climate change in the most vulnerable sectors. Moreover, expressed the country's readiness to participate in the US grant programs for green financing."

"It is necessary for the implementation of the most ambitious scenario of deep decarbonization according to the Concept of the country's low-carbon development until 2050. These measures will result in a 71% reduction in emissions," he added.

Besides, during the meeting, the minister outlined Kazakhstan's readiness to support the implementation of the global climate change agenda.

"In general, Kazakhstan is the first in the CIS to ratify the Paris Agreement and a leader among the Central Asian countries in the development of a green economy. Thus forward initiative to create a Central Asian Regional Hub on climate issues in Kazakhstan," he further said.

"The Hub's activities would be aimed at uniting the efforts of the Central Asian countries in ensuring green economic growth of the region through the implementation of projects, technology transfer, knowledge exchange, and support from international financial institutions. Kazakhstan is ready to support the implementation of the global climate change agenda," concluded Mirzagaliyev.