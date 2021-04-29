Kazakhstan reports 2 883 new COVID-19 cases

In the past 24 hours, Kazakhstan has added 2 883 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection, , Trend reports citing Kazinform.

Almaty city remains the leader in terms of fresh daily infections with 695 new COVID-19 cases. Coming in second is the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, with 584 new COVID-19 cases. Karaganda region reported the third highest number of new COVID-19 cases - 258.

Almaty region and West Kazakhstan region have the fourth and the fifth highest figures with 185 and 153 COVID-19 cases, respectively.

140 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Akmola region, 128 – in Aktobe region, 114 – in Shymkent city, 112 – in Pavlodar region, 110 – in Atyrau region, 92– in East Kazakhstan region, 79 – in Zhabmyl region, 77 – in Kyzylorda region, 62 – in Mangistau region, 42 – in Turkestan region, 27 – in North Kazakhstan region, and 25 – in Kostanay region.

In total, Kazakhstan has registered 316,965 cases of the coronavirus infection since the start of the pandemic.