Kazakhstan reports 2 883 new COVID-19 cases

Kazakhstan 29 April 2021 07:18 (UTC+04:00)
Kazakhstan reports 2 883 new COVID-19 cases

In the past 24 hours, Kazakhstan has added 2 883 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection, , Trend reports citing Kazinform.

Almaty city remains the leader in terms of fresh daily infections with 695 new COVID-19 cases. Coming in second is the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, with 584 new COVID-19 cases. Karaganda region reported the third highest number of new COVID-19 cases - 258.

Almaty region and West Kazakhstan region have the fourth and the fifth highest figures with 185 and 153 COVID-19 cases, respectively.

140 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Akmola region, 128 – in Aktobe region, 114 – in Shymkent city, 112 – in Pavlodar region, 110 – in Atyrau region, 92– in East Kazakhstan region, 79 – in Zhabmyl region, 77 – in Kyzylorda region, 62 – in Mangistau region, 42 – in Turkestan region, 27 – in North Kazakhstan region, and 25 – in Kostanay region.

In total, Kazakhstan has registered 316,965 cases of the coronavirus infection since the start of the pandemic.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for April 28
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for April 28
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for April 27
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for April 27
Iran begins 3rd phase of clinical trial for Cuba's COVID-19 vaccine
Iran begins 3rd phase of clinical trial for Cuba's COVID-19 vaccine
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Iran CBI allows import payments with crypto currencies Finance 08:08
Turkey to buy 50 million doses of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine Turkey 07:30
Romania identifies areas to enhance bilateral co-op with Azerbaijan Business 07:30
Kazakhstan reports 2 883 new COVID-19 cases Kazakhstan 07:18
Jordan to lift Friday lockdown Arab World 06:25
Denmark tightens restrictions on travel from India Europe 05:42
EU’s support to agriculture in Georgia mostly held under ENPARD program - EU Delegation Business 05:01
Sri Lanka, China vow to enhance pragmatic cooperation in all sectors Other News 04:28
Sudan suspends effect of naval base agreement with Russia, media reports say Other News 03:35
India sets world record with 360,960 new coronavirus cases over day Other News 02:49
Northern Ireland First Minister Foster to step down after party revolt Europe 01:51
Georgian plans to launch pilot green hydrogen project Oil&Gas 01:02
Thousands of Colombians march to protest government tax proposals Economy 00:45
US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken calls President Aliyev Politics 00:23
ADB projects investments to remain major driver of Uzbekistan’s economic growth Uzbekistan 28 April 23:59
France arrests 7 Italian leftist militants it harboured for decades Europe 28 April 23:30
Cost of paid services for Azerbaijan's Baku residents shrinks Finance 28 April 22:19
Azerbaijan building pilot photovoltaic power plant Oil&Gas 28 April 22:17
Azerbaijan discloses share of loans issued to groups of borrowers in portfolio of Credit Implementation Agency Finance 28 April 22:16
Consumption of steel products in Iran Business 28 April 22:16
Uzbekistan’s 1Q2021 tax revenues into state budget increases Finance 28 April 22:14
Water facilities to be put into operation in Iran Oil&Gas 28 April 22:13
Georgia plans to build three solar power plants Oil&Gas 28 April 22:12
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on May 1 Oil&Gas 28 April 22:11
National Bank of Georgia increases refinancing rate Finance 28 April 22:11
Bulk of construction work performed in Baku in 2M201 falls on private enterprises Construction 28 April 22:11
Imported cement must comply with national standard – Kazakhstan’s ministry Kazakhstan 28 April 22:09
Bank of Georgia supports expansion of Metekhi Keramiks company Business 28 April 22:09
Assembly of electric vehicles to be launched in Uzbekistan’s Fergana industrial zone Transport 28 April 22:09
Another sponsor of Turkmenistan’s forum on attracting investments in oil, gas sector identified Oil&Gas 28 April 22:07
Asian Development Bank predicts expansion of fiscal policy in Azerbaijan Finance 28 April 22:07
National Bank of Georgia plans to increase larization of deposits Finance 28 April 22:06
Georgian Enguri HPP rehabilitation works finish Oil&Gas 28 April 22:05
Georgia, Lithuania highlight importance of further deepening economic relations Business 28 April 22:05
Inflation to start reduction from 2022 in Georgia - NBG Finance 28 April 22:03
Fiscal deficit to narrow but remain high in Georgia Business 28 April 22:02
Agriculture occupies relatively small share of exports in Georgia Business 28 April 22:02
German KfW to provide funds for Georgian environment and energy sectors Finance 28 April 22:00
Turkey reports over 40 400 COVID-19 cases Turkey 28 April 21:35
Uzbek republican currency exchange places 5-year government securities on auction Finance 28 April 20:54
Journalists visit Azykh cave in Azerbaijan’s Khojavend, liberated from Armenian occupation (PHOTO Azerbaijan 28 April 20:35
Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers decreases rates of export customs duties on some goods Economy 28 April 20:30
SOCAR’s Petkim receives award from International Finance magazine Oil&Gas 28 April 19:55
Azerbaijan Airlines suspends some flights to Turkey Transport 28 April 18:53
Iran calls on developed countries to strengthen fight against COVID-19 Politics 28 April 18:20
Low-cost Airline of Azerbaijan - Buta Airways to start operating special flights to Ankara Economy 28 April 18:11
Boeing freighter to strengthen Azerbaijan's regional transport hub status - minister Transport 28 April 18:01
WAN-IFRA discloses revenues of global media outlets for 2020 Economy 28 April 17:57
CNPC in Turkmenistan opens tender for maintenance Tenders 28 April 17:56
Israel’s largest thermal solar technology provider eyes to build power plant in Georgia Oil&Gas 28 April 17:54
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price again falling Finance 28 April 17:53
Кazakh national telecommunications operator opens tender to buy equipment Tenders 28 April 17:52
Kazakhstan’s Nostrum to maximize output from Chinarevskoye field Oil&Gas 28 April 17:52
Hungarian SmartSet International Ltd. eyes IT technologies projects in Kazakhstan ICT 28 April 17:51
Azerbaijan and Russia sign Protocol on economic co-op (PHOTO) Politics 28 April 17:50
Belpochta of Belarus, Turkmenistan’s Turkmenpost to continue co-op Business 28 April 17:45
Biden’s statement on 1915 events is contrary to historical facts - former Turkish FM Politics 28 April 17:44
Airport in Uzbekistan opens tender for reconstruction of customs checkpoints Tenders 28 April 17:34
Turkmen Health Ministry opens tender for purchase of medical equipment Tenders 28 April 17:34
Tesla says bitcoin investment worth $2.48 billion US 28 April 17:25
Azerbaijan unveils average monthly salary of workers in Baku for Jan. 2021 Finance 28 April 17:17
Capitalization of most Azerbaijani banks shows positive dynamics - ADB Finance 28 April 17:16
Armenia exploited most of mineral deposits in Azerbaijan's Fuzuli - exploration service (PHOTO) Society 28 April 17:16
Iran-Turkey Joint Economic Cooperation Commission signs 6 MoUs Business 28 April 17:10
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for Apr. 28 Society 28 April 17:10
Azerbaijan confirms 1,402 more COVID-19 cases, 2,238 recoveries Society 28 April 17:04
Iran’s Mobarakeh Steel Company sets new production record Business 28 April 16:58
Iran and Turkey trade declines Business 28 April 16:48
Saudi National Bank posts 20 percent rise in quarterly profit Arab World 28 April 16:32
Romanian IT GRUP in Azerbaijan to establish co-op with companies from Central Asia, Africa Economy 28 April 16:31
Problems with Iran's steel exports surface in statistics Business 28 April 16:30
Azerbaijan conducts domestic market researches for businessmen Finance 28 April 16:28
Plastic cards gain popularity in Kazakhstan Finance 28 April 16:19
High demand for oil, gas to restore Turkmenistan's GDP growth - ADB Finance 28 April 16:19
Iran releases list of countries from which it won't accept flights due to COVID-19 Politics 28 April 16:14
Slovakia sends Sputnik V vaccine samples to Russia for expert review Europe 28 April 16:13
Kazakhstan implementing poultry farm, greenhouse projects in Mangistau region Business 28 April 16:09
Iran intends to increase trade turnover with Turkey Business 28 April 16:06
Honeywell names its president for Turkey and Central Asia Oil&Gas 28 April 16:05
First airport, construction of which we started a few months ago in liberated lands, will be operational in September - President Aliyev Politics 28 April 16:03
Iran's Pars Khodro automaker boosts manufacturing Business 28 April 16:02
Major challenges for IGB’s construction named Oil&Gas 28 April 15:59
Bank Keshavarzi Iran reveals issued loans Finance 28 April 15:57
No sober-minded person will invest in Armenia - ex-president Armenia 28 April 15:49
Azerbaijan's tax revenues from non-oil sector up Finance 28 April 15:47
Azerbaijan-UK trade turnover increased in 1Q2021 - Minister Business 28 April 15:46
Israeli foot traffic data co Placer.ai raises $50m Israel 28 April 15:45
Azerbaijan’s Silk Way West Airlines to buy several Boeing 777 freighters Transport 28 April 15:44
Uzbekistan’s 1Q2021 foreign expenditures exceed funds received in 2020 Finance 28 April 15:41
Uzbekneftegaz modernizing gas cleaning unit at Shurtan oil and gas production dep’t Oil&Gas 28 April 15:40
Kazakhstan’s Oil Construction Company opens tender to buy valves Tenders 28 April 15:36
Spotify forecasts weak quarter as subscriber growth falters US 28 April 15:28
Japan increases exports of locally-made goods to Kazakhstan Business 28 April 15:28
IRICA unveils data of exports via customs of Iran's Markazi Province Business 28 April 15:24
Azerbaijani Tax Service's 1Q2021 transfers to state budget exceed forecasts Finance 28 April 15:19
Mastercard to contribute to expanding financial inclusion in Azerbaijan Finance 28 April 15:07
Azerbaijan, Russia discussing launching of Yaroslavl-Baku flights Transport 28 April 15:04
Iran Khodro discloses details of manufacturing, sales Business 28 April 14:59
Azerbaijani president holds talks with president of World Economic Forum (PHOTO) Politics 28 April 14:48
Azerbaijan presents Smart Village project (VIDEO) Society 28 April 14:46
All news