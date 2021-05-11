Over 1.6mln receive COVID-19 vaccine in Kazakhstan
1,686,733 have been given vaccines against the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Health Ministry, Trend reports citing Kazinform.
As of May 10, 2021, a total of 1,686,733 have been inoculated against COVID-19 in the country, the Health Ministry said.
Almaty city is leading the nation in terms of the total number of COVID-19 vaccines given, administering the first jab to 253,174 people and both jabs to 122,625.
Least vaccines were given in Mangistau region, with 32,453 people receiving the first jab and 10,595 – both. Notably, the COVID-19 vaccination drive began in the country on February 1, 2021.
