Kazakhstan reports 2,549 more COVID-19 cases, total at 353,140

Over the last 24 hours Kazakhstan detected 2,549 more COVID-19 cases, coronavirus2020.kz reads, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

452 were detected in the Kazakh capital city, 557 in Almaty, 125 in Shymkent, 130 in Akmola region, 102 in Aktobe region, 222 in Almaty region, 75 in Atyrau region, 102 in East Kazakhstan, 34 in Zhambyl region, 123 in West Kazakhstan, 348 in Karaganda region, 27 in Kostanay region, 31 in Kyzylorda region, 46 in Mangistau region, 102 in Pavlodar region, 25 in North Kazakhstan, 48 in Turkestan region bringing the country’s coronavirus tally to 353,140.