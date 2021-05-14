Head of Kazakhstan holds meeting with World Bank Vice President for Europe and Central Asia

Kazakhstan 14 May 2021 23:49 (UTC+04:00)
Head of Kazakhstan holds meeting with World Bank Vice President for Europe and Central Asia

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with World Bank Vice President for Europe and Central Asia Anna Bjerde, who is in Kazakhstan on a working visit, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

At the meeting held via video conference, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Anna Bjerde discussed the current areas of cooperation between Kazakhstan and the World Bank and the priorities for further interaction.

Welcoming Anna Bjerde to Nur-Sultan, the President noted that this is her first visit to Kazakhstan and Central Asia as a whole.

«I would like once again point out that we really commend our partnership over the years, more than $6 billion have been invested by the World Bank. Currently, 12 projects in the areas of transport, education, environment, and finance sector are underway,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Second batch of Sputnik V vaccine expected to be delivered to India by end of the week
Second batch of Sputnik V vaccine expected to be delivered to India by end of the week
Russia reports 9,462 daily COVID-19 cases
Russia reports 9,462 daily COVID-19 cases
Sputnik V approved for use in Republic of Maldives
Sputnik V approved for use in Republic of Maldives
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
New project 'Log in Georgia' to give access to high-speed internet to people in rural areas ICT 23:52
Head of Kazakhstan holds meeting with World Bank Vice President for Europe and Central Asia Kazakhstan 23:49
Lithuanian company launches innovative complex solution in Azerbaijan's financial sector Economy 23:40
5.2 mln Ethiopians in restive northern region need food aid - UN Other News 23:05
Improved coronavirus conditions lead to further relaxation of restrictions in Cyprus Europe 22:19
Israel's annual inflation up 0.8 pct, highest in nearly 2 years Finance 21:21
Chairs of Azerbaijani Parliament, Turkish National Assembly talk issues of mutual interest Politics 20:40
COVID-19 kills 202 more Iranians over past 24 hours Society 20:39
Lithuania gifts 15,000 Covid-19 vaccines to Georgia Georgia 20:26
Turkey to gradually relax COVID-19 measures, normalcy in June Turkey 20:21
President Tokayev receives Finnish Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Kazakhstan 20:19
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva made another post from Karabakh (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 19:23
Germany's COVID-19 incidence rate drops below 100 for first time in two months Europe 18:46
Georgia updates environmental targets with support from EU4Climate project Business 18:01
Azerbaijani FM, high-ranked EU official discuss Armenian-Azerbaijani border situation Politics 17:55
Extra costs to air fares for PCR testing almost double flight cost - IATA Transport 17:45
SOCAR to supply Rosneft’s oil products to Baltic states, Ukraine, Poland Oil&Gas 17:27
Google leads U.S. business push to preserve work permits for H-1B spouses US 17:20
Production of electric cars in Iran needs more motivation - ministry official Business 17:05
Azerbaijan, US exchange views on Armenian-Azerbaijani border situation Politics 17:02
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for May 14 Society 16:56
Georgia negotiating with South African, Polish companies to manufacture military UAVs Business 16:53
Second batch of Sputnik V vaccine expected to be delivered to India by end of the week Russia 16:53
London May cocoa expiry sees 72,230 tonnes tendered Europe 16:52
Azerbaijan confirms 326 more COVID-19 cases, 1,262 recoveries Society 16:50
Azerbaijan names date of issuing tickets for UEFA EURO 2020 matches in Baku Society 16:01
Afghan president calls Azerbaijani president Politics 15:55
Wizz Air joins airlines cancelling Tel Aviv flights Europe 15:36
Georgia receives financing from WB toward cost of energy supply reliability Oil&Gas 15:28
More Azerbaijani enterprises to export tomatoes to Russia Economy 15:16
'Lancet report on India COVID-19 response another attempt to undermine developing country's ability to challenge big pharma's monopoly' Other News 14:40
Kazakh telecommunications company opens tender to buy station for wells management Tenders 14:25
Russia reports 9,462 daily COVID-19 cases Russia 14:15
Azerbaijani MoD names number of commissioned military units in liberated areas (PHOTO) Politics 13:54
Total assets of INPEX rise in Q1 2021 Oil&Gas 13:45
INPEX sees decrease in net natural gas sales Oil&Gas 13:09
INPEX Corporation increases net sales of crude oil Oil&Gas 13:03
Turkish company Chalik Holding to build new wind farm in Georgia Oil&Gas 12:47
No oil deliveries planned from Azerbaijan to Belarus in May Oil&Gas 12:46
Revenues of Azerbaijan State Maritime Agency decrease Economy 12:40
Kazakhstan's ERG eyeing more investments into future projects Business 12:37
Kazakhstan sees decrease in trade with Netherlands Business 12:36
Kazakhstan, France discuss fuel energy cooperation prospects Oil&Gas 12:35
Georgia reports 1,390 new cases of coronavirus for May 14 Georgia 12:31
France's Macron to go down in history as killer of OSCE Minsk Group Politics 12:20
Airbnb bookings jump 52% as vaccinations spur vacation rental demand Europe 11:54
SOCAR ready to share capacity of Southern Gas Corridor with Turkmenistan Oil&Gas 11:53
Kazakhstan decreases exports to Hungary Business 11:47
Azerbaijani oil prices decline Oil&Gas 11:43
Russian IrAero to launch flights to Azerbaijan soon Transport 11:01
Zulfiya Khanbabayeva to be the next narrator of Nar's ‘Reading hour’ project (PHOTO) Society 10:59
Apple supplier Foxconn reports Q1 profit T$28.2 bln, beats estimates US 10:31
Kazakh gas supply company opens tender for pipeline maintenance Tenders 10:30
Georgia reveals rating of its largest wine and spirits companies Business 10:30
Georgian Geofresh company eyes Europe, Dubai to expand exports Business 10:11
Georgian Adjara creating new platform for tourism development Tourism 10:09
Turkey discloses number of ships received by Tuzla port Turkey 10:09
Turkish ministry discloses volume of cargo handled through Bartin port Turkey 10:06
Sweden, WB supporting Georgia by addressing wastewater treatment challenges Construction 09:55
IMF underlines successfully completed four-year extended program in Georgia Finance 09:37
Georgia considers opening of land borders Transport 09:26
UN Secretary General calls for immediate cessation of hostilities in Gaza Strip and Israel World 08:58
Kazakhstan requires sustainable management practices for natural resources - UNIDO Business 08:26
Iran’s FM meets with Spanish counterpart Iran 08:11
Kazakhstan reports 2,549 more COVID-19 cases, total at 353,140 Kazakhstan 07:52
Turkey reports 11,534 new COVID-19 cases, 5,083,996 in total Turkey 07:37
6.0-magnitude quake strikes off Japan's Fukushima Prefecture, no tsunami warning issued Other News 07:17
Colonial Pipeline restarts entire pipeline system - company statement US 06:29
Hamas launches 100 more missiles in direction of Ashkelon Other News 05:44
More than 745,000 COVID-19 infections detected worldwide over past 24 hours - WHO World 05:04
UN Security Council to hold open session on Israel and Gaza Strip on May 16 World 04:03
Oil prices drop as U.S. pipeline resumes operations Oil&Gas 02:57
Latvia eases entry rules for vaccinated travelers Other News 01:55
Three rockets launched toward Israel from Lebanon, no damage -Israeli military Arab World 00:58
Africa's COVID-19 cases surpass 4.66 mln Other News 00:04
Over 500 residential buildings razed by Israeli airstrikes in Gaza Strip Other News 13 May 23:22
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry issues statement on tension on Armenian-Azerbaijani border Politics 13 May 23:14
China's Qinghai donates anti-pandemic supplies to Kyrgyzstan Kyrgyzstan 13 May 22:39
Azerbaijani FM talks tension on Azerbaijani-Armenian border with OSCE Chairman-in-Office Politics 13 May 22:32
Georgian's commercial banks see increase in number of total loans Finance 13 May 21:58
Azerbaijani, Russian FMs exchange views on tensions on Azerbaijani-Armenian border Politics 13 May 21:26
Overseas election headquarters established at Iran’s foreign ministry Iran 13 May 21:22
Sputnik V approved for use in Republic of Maldives Other News 13 May 21:14
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for May 13 Society 13 May 20:37
Azerbaijan confirms 509 more COVID-19 cases, 1,427 recoveries Society 13 May 20:35
COVID-19 cases decrease in 80 Turkish provinces in a week Turkey 13 May 19:57
Tajikistan delegation to visit Uzbekistan on May 14 Uzbekistan 13 May 19:13
Gaza death toll jumps to 84 as Israeli air raids intensify Other News 13 May 19:03
Musk decries bitcoin's 'insane' energy use after Tesla payment U-turn World 13 May 18:43
Azerbaijani president got touched by National leader Heydar Aliyev's words about Shusha (VIDEO) Politics 13 May 18:09
Azerbaijani president once again says at Jidir Plain in Shusha - Karabakh is Azerbaijan! (VIDEO) Politics 13 May 18:04
EU countries urged to halt non-essential travel from India Europe 13 May 17:51
U.S. weekly jobless claims fall US 13 May 17:47
Gaza flare-up further weakens shekel Israel 13 May 17:30
Georgia increases aviation fuel imports Oil&Gas 13 May 17:21
Iran ready to have closer ties with Saudi Arabia, FM says Business 13 May 16:59
Azerbaijan’s import of goods from Italy down Business 13 May 16:48
Iran talks insurance data in its mining sector Finance 13 May 16:47
Turkish ministry discloses volume of cargo handled through Mersin port Turkey 13 May 16:42
Georgia adopts new rule on forest use Business 13 May 16:41
All news