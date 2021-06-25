1,445 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours in Kazakhstan

Over the last 24 hours Kazakhstan recorded 1,445 new COVID-19 cases, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

506 fresh cases were detected in Nur-Sultan, 181 in Almaty, 50 in Shymkent, 33 in Akmola region, 29 in Aktobe region, 37 in Almaty region, 61 in Atyrau region, 87 in East Kazakhstan, 31 in Zhambyl region, 70 in West Kazakhstan, 147 in Karaganda region, 34 in Kostanay region, 31 in Kyzylorda region, 41 in Mangistau region, 49 in Pavlodar region, 25 in North Kazakhstan, 33 in Turkestan region bringing the country’s coronavirus count to 414,712.