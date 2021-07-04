Number of new COVID-19 cases surpasses 3,000 in Kazakhstan
In the past 24 hours, Kazakhstan has recorded 3,003 new cases of the coronavirus infection, up 238 from the previous day, Trend reports citing Kazinform.
The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan city, is leading in terms of number of fresh daily infections with 791 cases. Coming in second is Karaganda region with 496 fresh COVID-19 cases. Almaty city added the third highest number of coronavirus cases – 391.
186 people were diagnosed with COVID-19 in Mangistau region, 173 – in West Kazakhstan region, 169 – in Shymkent city, 154 – in Atyrau region, 112 – in Almaty region, 105 – in Akmola region, 78 – in Aktobe region, 73 - in East Kazakhstan region, 71 – in Pavlodar region, 56– in Kyzylorda region, 53 – in Kostanay region, 42 – in Turkestan region, 34 – in Zhambyl region, 19 – in North Kazakhstan region,
In total, 433,931 cases of the coronavirus infection have been registered in Kazakhstan since the start of the pandemic.