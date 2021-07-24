Kazakhstan, Russia talk importance of coordinated efforts
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a telephone conversation with President of Russia Vladimir Putin, Trend reports citing Kazinform.
The heads of state discussed the situation in Afghanistan and how it affected the stability and security in Central Asia.
The sides went on to emphasize the importance of coordinated efforts of the two countries as well as other countries in the region in order to ensure their successful socioeconomic development.
President Tokayev expressed gratitude to the Russian leader for the invitation to participate in the work of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok this September.
Latest
Azerbaijani gymnast demonstrates rings exercise as part of qualifying competitions at 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo
Azerbaijani athlete performs pommel horse exercise as part of competitions at 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo
By end of 2021, Azerbaijan to build all power facilities both in Karabakh and in Eastern Zangazur - president
Azerbaijan - country affected by war the most, but money being provided to Armenia - President Aliyev
Fact that Charles Michel didn't use “status” and “Nagorno-Karabakh” was very wise - Azerbaijani president
Foreign exchange reserves in Azerbaijan almost six times higher than external public debt - president
Results of first six months indicate that economy of Azerbaijan already overcame recession - President Aliyev
There are concrete plans on dev't of iron ore deposits, which is traditional for Dashkasan - President Aliyev