Kazakhstan reveals COVID-19 data
Over the past day, 7,769 cases with a positive PCR for coronavirus infection have been identified in Kazakhstan, Trend reports with reference to Kazinform.
In total, 618,513 cases were identified in the country, of which 6,402 died.
At the same time, over the past day in the country, 7,696 people recovered from coronavirus infection, the total number of recovered was 507 661.
