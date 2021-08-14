Russian Copper Company Group launches underground mine construction in Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 14

Copper Technology LLP (part of the Russian Copper Company Group) has launched the construction of an underground mine at the 50 Let Oktyabrya (50 Years of October) deposit in the Khromtau district of Kazakhstan's Aktobe region, near the village of Koktau, Trend reports with reference to the company.

The construction of the first stage will be carried out over the period of four years. Mining will begin in 2024. The 50 Let Oktyabrya deposit was discovered in 1964 and is one of the largest copper-pyrite deposits in Kazakhstan. The reserves of copper-pyrite ores at the beginning of the development of the deposit were about 46 million tons, including 823,000 tons of copper.

Geological reserves for underground mining are 9.7 million tons, including 169,500 tons of copper with an average grade of 1.75 percent. Open pit mining has been in progress since 2006 and was completed in 2019.

The design capacity of the new mine will be 500,000 tons of ore per year. This means that it will operate for about 23 years.

Russian Copper Company is one of the three largest copper producers in Russia. Founded in 2004. RCC's production assets are located in the Chelyabinsk, Sverdlovsk, Orenburg, Novgorod regions, in the Khabarovsk Territory, as well as in Kazakhstan.

