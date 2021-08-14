Kazakhstan, US discuss prospects for further dev't of strategic partnership

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 14

Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tleuberdi and US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken discussed issues of cooperation between the countries, Trend reports with reference to the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

It is reported that during the telephone conversation held on the initiative of the American side, topical issues of cooperation were discussed.

"The parties discussed the state and prospects for the further development of strategic partnership, topical international problems and upcoming events in both bilateral and multilateral formats," the message says.

In addition, Blinken briefed Tleuberdi on the US plans to reduce US civilian presence in Kabul in light of the changing security situation, while emphasizing that the US remains committed to maintaining strong diplomatic and security relations with the Afghan government.

Also, Tleuberdi and Blinken talked about the COVID-19 pandemic, and both promised to continue to maintain close contact on both issues.

Earlier this year, the governments of the US, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan announced the creation of the Central Asia Investment Partnership. Countries will attract at least $1 billion for projects in Central Asia.

