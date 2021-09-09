Kazakhstan ready to establish business contacts with new Afghan gov’t - president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9

Trend:

Kazakhstan is ready to establish constructive business contacts with the new authorities of Afghanistan, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said, Trend reports.

Tokayev made the statement addressing the ceremony of presenting credentials by newly appointed ambassadors of other countries to Kazakhstan.

He noted that the pragmatic foreign policy of Kazakhstan is acquiring particular importance against the backdrop of new developments in Afghanistan.

Tokayev stressed that Kazakhstan believes that Afghanistan should become a stable, sovereign and united state, living in peace with itself and with its neighbors.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @nargiz_sadikh