3,081 more COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 17
Trend:
Over the past day, 3,081 cases with a positive PCR for coronavirus infection have been identified in Kazakhstan, Trend reports with reference to Kazinform.
In total, 854,742 cases were identified in the country, of which 10,611 died.
At the same time, over the past day in the country, 4,763 people recovered from coronavirus infection, the total number of recovered was 779,869.
