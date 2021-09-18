2,901 more COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 18

Trend:

Over the past day, 2,901 cases with a positive PCR for coronavirus infection have been identified in Kazakhstan, Trend reports with reference to Kazinform.

In total, 857,643 cases were identified in the country, of which 10,670 died.

At the same time, over the past day in the country, 4,672 people recovered from coronavirus infection, the total number of recovered was 784,541.