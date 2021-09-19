2,781 more COVID-19 cases recorded in Kazakhstan in past 24 hr

Over the last 24 hours Kazakhstan detected 2,781 more COVID-19 cases, coronavirus2020.kz reads, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

302 new cases were registered in Nur-Sultan, 577 in Almaty, 109 in Shymkent, 130 in Akmola region, 146 in Aktobe region, 245 in Almaty region, 89 in Atyrau region, 103 in East Kazakhstan, 63 in Zhambyl region, 85 in West Kazakhstan, 374 in Karaganda region, 124 in Kostanay region, 67 in Kyzylorda region, 16 in Mangistau region, 210 in Pavlodar region, 86 in North Kazakhstan, 55 in Turkestan region, raising the country’s tally to 860,424.