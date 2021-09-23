2,693 more COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 23

Trend:

Over the past day, 2,693 cases with a positive PCR for coronavirus infection have been identified in Kazakhstan, Trend reports with reference to Kazinform.

In total, 870,059 cases were identified in the country, of which 10,913 died.

At the same time, over the past day in the country, 3,905 people recovered from coronavirus infection, the total number of recovered was 801,673.