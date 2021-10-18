1,642 more COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 18
Trend:
Over the past day, 1,642 cases with a positive PCR for coronavirus infection have been identified in Kazakhstan, Trend reports with reference to Kazinform.
In total, 918,146 cases were identified in the country, of which 11,751 died.
At the same time, over the past day in the country, 1,459 people recovered from coronavirus infection, the total number of recovered was 860,120.
