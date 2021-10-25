Kazakhstan logs 1,573 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hr
Over the last 24 hours Kazakhstan recorded 1,573 new COVID-19 cases, coronavirus2020.kz reads, Trend reports citing Kazinform.
157 fresh cases were reported in Nur-Sultan, 231 in Almaty, 21 in Shymkent, 134 in Akmola region, 25 in Aktobe region, 137 in Almaty region, 24 in Atyrau region, 102 in East Kazakhstan, 25 in Zhambyl region, 35 in West Kazakhstan, 142 in Karaganda region, 112 in Kostanay region, 26 in Kyzylorda region, 17 in Mangistau region, 230 in Pavlodar region, 140 in North Kazakhstan, 15 in Turkestan region, raising the country’s caseload to 929,784.
