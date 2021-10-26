1,353 more COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 26
Trend:
Over the past day, 1,353 cases with a positive PCR for coronavirus infection have been identified in Kazakhstan, Trend reports with reference to Kazinform.
In total, 931,137 cases were identified in the country, of which 11,975 died.
At the same time, over the past day in the country, 1,668 people recovered from coronavirus infection, the total number of recovered was 874,647.
