Kazakh president to lead Nur Otan party as former president resigns

Kazakhstan 23 November 2021 14:28 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Kazakhstan’s First President – Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev has decided to transfer the chairmanship in the Nur Otan party, Nazarbayev’s press secretary Aidos Ukibay said on Twitter, Trend reports.

"During an expanded meeting of the political council, Nursultan Nazarbayev decided to give up the chairmanship in the Nur Otan party stressing that the party should be headed by the President of the country. The procedure for transferring powers will be carried out in accordance with the party's charter," wrote Ukibay.

Starting in 2019, Kassym Jomart Tokayev has been serving as President of Kazakhstan following the resignation of Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev.

