546 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hr in Kazakhstan
Over the past 24 hours Kazakhstan conformed 546 new COVID-19 cases, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing COVID-19 spread reads, Trend reports citing Kazinform.
97 new cases were reported in Nur-Sultan, 32 in Almaty, 1 in Shymkent, 58 in Akmola region, 0 in Aktobe region, 8 in Almaty region, 4 in Atyrau region, 20 in East Kazakhstan, 5 in Zhambyl region, 12 in West Kazakhstan, 112 in Karaganda region, 54 in Kostanay region, 5 in Kyzylorda region, 1 in Mangistau region, 64 in Pavlodar region, 1 in Mangistau region, 69 in North Kazakhstan, 4 in Turkestan region, raising the country’s caseload to 981,981.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
UN General Assembly adopts resolution on vaccines initiated by Azerbaijan and co-sponsored by 126 countries
IELTS Registration Center established at Baku Higher Oil School for first time in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan always opposed creation of Eastern Partnership program in confrontational context - Foreign Ministry
French President Macron shares post in Azerbaijani language on meeting President Aliyev, PM Pashinyan (PHOTO)
Pakistani Ambassador talks participation of Azerbaijani FM in extraordinary meeting on humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan
Islamic Development Bank interested in financing ICT, transport, infrastructure projects in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh
British Council brings together Creative Spark program partners, teachers, and educators for workshop on Embedding Enterprise Education into Curriculum at ADA University (PHOTO)