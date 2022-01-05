Kazakhstan president declares state of emergency in Mangistau province and Almaty

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 5

Trend:

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev signed decrees on the introduction of a state of emergency in the Mangistau province and Almaty city, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

In connection with the aggravation of the situation in order to ensure public safety, restore law and order, protect the rights and freedoms of citizens, the head of state Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev signed decrees on the introduction of a state of emergency in the Mangistau province and the city of Almaty from January 5, from 01:30 for a period until 00:00 January 19, 2022.