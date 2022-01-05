Kazakh President assumes position of Chairman of Security Council
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 5
Trend:
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Tokayev has assumed the position of chairman of the Security Council, Trend reports on Jan. 5.
Will be updated
